Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,629,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,924,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,773. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49.

