S&CO Inc. Acquires 28,347 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 2,572,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

