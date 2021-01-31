S&CO Inc. Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,627. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

