S&CO Inc. Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 45.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Zoetis by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 186,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $719,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,608. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

