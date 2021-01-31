S&CO Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 64,019,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.