S&CO Inc. Sells 1,645 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. 10,995,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. The company has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $124.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

