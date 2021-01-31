S&CO Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

TMO stock traded up $13.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,283. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.