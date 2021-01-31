S&CO Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.3% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.43. 16,091,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,471,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.