Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Reaches $873,073.28

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $873,073.28 and approximately $30,181.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00909142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.57 or 0.04449554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020101 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.