Scrypta Reaches Market Capitalization of $308,337.27 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Scrypta has a market cap of $308,337.27 and approximately $533.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,639,936 coins and its circulating supply is 15,839,936 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

