Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $164.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

