Secret (SCRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $79.62 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00312444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00028914 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01593809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

