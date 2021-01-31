Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Sekisui House stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.70. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sekisui House from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.