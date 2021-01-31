Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
WTTR stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.
Select Energy Services Company Profile
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
