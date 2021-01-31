Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

WTTR stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.