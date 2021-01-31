Semux Reaches Market Cap of $71,109.24 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Semux token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $71,109.24 and approximately $2,044.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004367 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002389 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001114 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars.

