Sense (SENSE) Price Tops $0.0038

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Sense has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $721.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sense has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Sense token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sense alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00883037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.01 or 0.04389709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019795 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030158 BTC.

About Sense

Sense (CRYPTO:SENSE) is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,881,012 tokens. Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sense

Sense can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sense and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.