Serum (SRM) Market Capitalization Tops $107.13 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00006500 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $107.13 million and approximately $205.50 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00272174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067276 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

