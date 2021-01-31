Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SES has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGBAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

