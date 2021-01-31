Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Holdings Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $113.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -169.28, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,965 shares of company stock valued at $44,940,116. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

