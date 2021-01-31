ShipChain (SHIP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $354,601.35 and approximately $18.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.00898979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.04402554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020697 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031099 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

