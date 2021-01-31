Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Declines By 38.1%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allianz stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.95 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

