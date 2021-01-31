Short Interest in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Expands By 89.3%

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $156,322.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 238.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

AIO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This is an increase from AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund

