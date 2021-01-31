Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Grows By 48.5%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 403,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 30,433,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,124. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

