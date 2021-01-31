Short Interest in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Declines By 31.8%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

