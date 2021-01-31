Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Expands By 75.8%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

