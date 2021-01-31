Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rises By 62.3%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

AAUKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

