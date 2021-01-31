Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Drops By 36.2%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 527,407 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.12 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

