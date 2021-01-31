Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 40.3%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 362,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APRE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

