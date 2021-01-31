Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Rises By 54.0%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 688,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ARTL opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

