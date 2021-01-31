Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Decreases By 38.8%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 686,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.2 days.

ATSAF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATSAF opened at $17.27 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.