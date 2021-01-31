Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Decreases By 38.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,500 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 2,315,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $146.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 332.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

