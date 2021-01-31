Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Drops By 42.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Braveheart Resources stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Braveheart Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.16.
About Braveheart Resources
