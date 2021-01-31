Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declines By 46.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CHW opened at $9.55 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
