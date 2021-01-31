Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declines By 46.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHW opened at $9.55 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

