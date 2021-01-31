Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Drops By 35.5%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Bankshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CF Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

