Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Drops By 40.6%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.6 days.
OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.80.
About Charter Hall Group
