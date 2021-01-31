Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Drops By 40.6%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.6 days.

OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.