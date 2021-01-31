Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Increases By 90.3%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDP opened at $25.75 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

