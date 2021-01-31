Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declines By 34.1%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3,553.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

