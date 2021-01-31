Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Decreases By 40.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,864,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,151 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,671,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 966,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 446,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ETY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.