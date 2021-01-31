Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Drops By 33.3%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.83% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO opened at $31.39 on Friday. Ellomay Capital has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $360.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.