Short Interest in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Declines By 31.8%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

