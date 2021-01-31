Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Drops By 38.5%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 818,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,677.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENRFF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

