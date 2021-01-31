Short Interest in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Rises By 53.5%

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

