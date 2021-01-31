Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Drops By 35.9%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 738,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

HYLS opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,456 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

