Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declines By 41.4%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

FFC stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

