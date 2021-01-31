Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Decreases By 33.7%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 83,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GPRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 83,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GPRK stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $98.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.53 million. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

