Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Drops By 32.7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,150,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 55,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

GERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Get Geron alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Geron by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Geron by 1,483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Geron by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.