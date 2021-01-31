Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Expands By 62.2%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.0 days.

Shares of GMGSF stock remained flat at $$13.60 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

