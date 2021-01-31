Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Expands By 62.2%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.0 days.
Shares of GMGSF stock remained flat at $$13.60 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.61.
Goodman Group Company Profile
