Short Interest in H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Decreases By 39.3%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HLUYY opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $44.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLUYY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

