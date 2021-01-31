Short Interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Increases By 54.8%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 219,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAPP stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Happiness Biotech Group has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

