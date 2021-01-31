Short Interest in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expands By 58.6%

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMSY. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CJS Securities cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HMS by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in HMS by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

